Disappointed not surprised: Island PR advocate on Liberal electoral backtracking
Mark Greenan was one of the leaders in the campaign for electoral reform on P.E.I. in the fall. The federal Liberals decision to abandon a promise on electoral reform is particularly disappointing in the current political climate, says the campaign manager for the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation.
