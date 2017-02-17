Dancing dreams take P.E.I. group to NYC
Six young people from Charlottetown's Dance Virtuosa will head to New York City on their March Break, to get an idea what they'll need to do to make it as a professional. The idea is to learn what it would take for them to make it to the big time in their dance career.
