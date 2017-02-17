City silent on Seymour St. snowplow s...

City silent on Seymour St. snowplow situation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baytoday.ca

Like an old episode of " Get Smart", a cone of silence has descended on City Hall regarding this week's event where a snowplow was heavily damaged after striking a municipal manhole cover. A new $250,000 plow, contracted by the MTO was on duty Sunday evening when it hit a raised city manhole cover on Seymour St. "The unit was plowing a turn lane from the Highway 11/17 North Bay Bypass onto Seymour Street when it struck a protruding municipal manhole cover on Seymour Street," MTO spokesman Gordan Rennie said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Fri will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Thu Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC