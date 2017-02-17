City silent on Seymour St. snowplow situation

Like an old episode of " Get Smart", a cone of silence has descended on City Hall regarding this week's event where a snowplow was heavily damaged after striking a municipal manhole cover. A new $250,000 plow, contracted by the MTO was on duty Sunday evening when it hit a raised city manhole cover on Seymour St. "The unit was plowing a turn lane from the Highway 11/17 North Bay Bypass onto Seymour Street when it struck a protruding municipal manhole cover on Seymour Street," MTO spokesman Gordan Rennie said.

