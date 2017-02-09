Central P.E.I. growing in population, eastern Island declines
Central communities in Prince Edward Island are seeing the biggest growth in population while Kings County has experienced the most declines, according to new census data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday. Stratford saw the biggest percentage increase among the province's larger municipalities, growing by 13.2 per cent since the last census was completed in 2011.
