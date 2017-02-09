Central P.E.I. growing in population,...

Central P.E.I. growing in population, eastern Island declines

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Central communities in Prince Edward Island are seeing the biggest growth in population while Kings County has experienced the most declines, according to new census data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday. Stratford saw the biggest percentage increase among the province's larger municipalities, growing by 13.2 per cent since the last census was completed in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan '17 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec '16 TOMSMOMMA 2
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC