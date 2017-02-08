Census 2016: Manitoba growth above national average for first time in 80 years
For the first time in almost three generations, Manitobans can say their province has grown faster than the national average. Census data released Wednesday shows that Manitoba's population grew by 5.8 per cent between 2011 and 2016, bettering the growth rate recorded in the 2011 census and pushing the province's population to almost 1.28 million.
