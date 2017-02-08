Census 2016: Manitoba growth above na...

Census 2016: Manitoba growth above national average for first time in 80 years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

For the first time in almost three generations, Manitobans can say their province has grown faster than the national average. Census data released Wednesday shows that Manitoba's population grew by 5.8 per cent between 2011 and 2016, bettering the growth rate recorded in the 2011 census and pushing the province's population to almost 1.28 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan '17 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec '16 TOMSMOMMA 2
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC