CBC Searchlight: 11 Islanders enter n...

CBC Searchlight: 11 Islanders enter national music contest

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: CBC News

Karen Mair is an award-winning journalist and an 'Islander by choice.' Since 1986 she's worked as a host, producer and reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Fri will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Thu Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC