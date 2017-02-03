Car left damaged by alleged hit and run
Police are looking for information about an alleged hit and run outside the Blue Fin Restaurant and Lounge in Souris, P.E.I., Saturday night. RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are looking for the public's help to find a driver that left the scene of an accident that damaged a car in Souris.
