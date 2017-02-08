Canadian trucker who caused serious accident on I-95 gets time served

The Canadian trucker accused of causing a crash last summer while making an illegal maneuver on Interstate 95 was released from the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a felony at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Dario Dosen, 49, of Stratford, Prince Edward Island, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving to endanger, a Class C crime, according to the Penobscot County District attorney's office.

