Canada's Island Garden ready to start selling medical marijuana
"It's a huge milestone to reach and quite exciting for us as a new company,'' says company president Edwin Jewel. Jewel says the 2,160-square-metre facility located in the BioCommons Research Park in Charlottetown will have product ready to sell within a few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|8 hr
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC