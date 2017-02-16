'Be smart': doctor warns about increased risk of heart attacks from shovelling
As New Brunswickers continue to dig out from Monday's blizzard and with more snow falling today, a Saint John family doctor is citing a new study that suggests shovelling snow may increase the risk of heart attacks. Doctors who work shifts in emergency rooms after a snowstorm know they're going to see patients with chest pains and heart attacks, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan '17
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC