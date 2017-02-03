B.C. fruit growers consider national proposal to revitalize orchards
Members of the BC Fruit Growers Association have gathered in Penticton, B.C., for their annual convention and are looking to build alliances outside the province in order to strengthen the fruit-growing industry. Association president Fred Steele says his group's new bare-ground planting program to replant or reclaim orchards is vital if growers hope to move from sustainability to profitability.
