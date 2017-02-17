B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion me...

B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental health and home care deal

There are 1 comment on the Surrey Leader story from 21 hrs ago, titled B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental health and home care deal.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philipott and B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake announced a 10-year, $1.4 billion agreement for better mental health and home care. Of that, $785.7 million will go to home care and $654.7 million will go towards mental health initiatives.

will need service

Georgetown, Canada

#2 20 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/world/canada/T4GNI...
Prince Edward Island

