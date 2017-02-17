B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental health and home care deal
There are 1 comment on the Surrey Leader story from 21 hrs ago, titled B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental health and home care deal. In it, Surrey Leader reports that:
Federal Health Minister Jane Philipott and B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake announced a 10-year, $1.4 billion agreement for better mental health and home care. Of that, $785.7 million will go to home care and $654.7 million will go towards mental health initiatives.
Georgetown, Canada
#2 20 hrs ago
