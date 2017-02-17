'Antique' picture earns top award for Island photographers
Jessica MacNeill and Jenna MacFarlane of Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio won the best in show ribbon for this self portrait. Photographers Jessica MacNeill and Jenna MacFarlane of Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio in Cavendish, P.E.I., were big winners at an international photo contest earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Fri
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC