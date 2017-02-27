All-time highs set Sunday
Record-breaking warmth on the weekend across the region is still asserting its effects now that the temperature has fallen below zero as melt water is seeping over roads and sidewalks, making sudden very slippery ice conditions. Here on the Island new recoreds were set Sunday, Charlottetown now has a new record high for Feb. 26 at +9.0. The old record was 7.9 set in 1981.
