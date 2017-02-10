Action must follow words on racism, says Muslim Society of P.E.I.
The Muslim Society of P.E.I. is one of 40 Muslim groups across the country urging MPs to support a motion to strike a parliamentary committee to study systemic racism and religious discrimination. The group has co-signed a letter to MPs about Motion 103, introduced in the House of Commons in December, which calls for the establishment of the committee.
