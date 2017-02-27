Acadians look for electoral district 'to maintain our language and culture'

Community leader Alcide Bernard is anxious to see Acadian Islanders maintain their political power as P.E.I.'s voting districts change. Call it P.E.I.'s own distinct society: the chair of the community council in Wellington, P.E.I., Alcide Bernard, says he hopes the P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission maintains a distinct district for Acadian Islanders.

