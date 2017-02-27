'A little bit early': Mild P.E.I. weather has maple syrup taps flowing
'With the lack of snow on the ground, the sun has the ability to get heat into the root,' says Dewar MacLeod, tapping one his maple trees in Ebenezer, P.E.I. This is one of maple syrup producer Dewar MacLeod's favourite times of the year, and one of his busiest - the time sap begins to flow through Island maple trees. The Ebenezer, P.E.I., farmer has already begun tapping his trees, thanks to below-freezing temperatures at night followed by warmer days toward the end of February.
