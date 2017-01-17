York, Covehead parents upset about proposed school zone changes
Some parents are upset with proposed school zone changes that would mean their kids would no longer attend LM Montgomery Elementary. Some parents in York, Covehead and West Covehead are working together to fight against proposed school zone changes, and have organized a meeting to discuss their concerns and make a proposal to the Public Schools Branch.
