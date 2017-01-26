Year of the Rooster: How an Island re...

Year of the Rooster: How an Island restaurant is getting ready for Chinese New Year

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: CBC News

Anna Zeng, owner of King's BBQ Chinese Food in Charlottetown, hangs symbols around her restaurant for Chinese or Lunar New Year. This one represents safety for travellers on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... 7 hr CRA waste of skin 1
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... 16 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec '16 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC