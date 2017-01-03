Women's boxing at Canada Games: P.E.I...

Women's boxing at Canada Games: P.E.I. coach excited

Women's boxing will be included at the Canada Winter Games for the first time in 2023. Women's boxing will have a place at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, which is exciting news for the head coach at a P.E.I. boxing club.

