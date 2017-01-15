Woman's body found on shore of P.E.I.'s Brackley Beach

Queens District RCMP say they received information at 9 a.m. Saturday that a member of the public located had located the body of a woman on the shores of P.E.I.'s Brackley Beach. A woman's body was found on the shore of P.E.I.'s Brackley Beach on Saturday not far from where a woman had gone missing 10 days earlier, RCMP say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.