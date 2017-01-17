Winter storm warnings issued in Atlan...

Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada, up to 40 centimetres expected

The Atlantic provinces are bracing for a winter wallop that could bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to parts of the region. Winter storm warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and for parts of eastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

