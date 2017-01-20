'We're doing nothing': Green party leader wants water testing on Island beaches
The P.E.I. government reports the air and water temperature at eight Island beaches, including Panmure beach, but doesn't monitor water quality. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is calling on the P.E.I. government to start testing the water quality at some Island beaches by the start of the next tourism season.
