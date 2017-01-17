UPEI students refurbish, donate computers to Island newcomers
A group of UPEI students refurbished several donated computers, and donated them to the PEI Association for Newcomers. A group of UPEI students have decided to pay it forward by refurbishing donated computers, and donating them to the PEI Association for Newcomers.
