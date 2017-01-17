UPEI offers degree for Holland College paramedicine graduates

The University of Prince Edward Island is offering a degree pathway to a bachelor of science in paramedicine for graduates of Holland College's paramedicine programs or any other two-year paramedicine program accredited by the Canadian Medical Association. The pathway, which reduces the duration of the BSc program from four years to two, is designed for paramedics interested in enhancing their scientific knowledge and their research and communication skills in order to access post-graduate opportunities, research experiences or business opportunities to advance their careers.

