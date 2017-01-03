Traffic restrictions possible on Confederation Bridge Sunday
In advance of the storm that Environment Canada predicts will begin overnight Saturday, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited has announced that wind conditions on Confederation Bridge Sunday may result in traffic restrictions. The site-specific weather forecast received from Scotia Weather Services indicates wind conditions beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday could reach 60-70 km/h with gusts to 95 km/h.
