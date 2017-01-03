Traffic restrictions possible on Conf...

Traffic restrictions possible on Confederation Bridge Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Guardian

In advance of the storm that Environment Canada predicts will begin overnight Saturday, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited has announced that wind conditions on Confederation Bridge Sunday may result in traffic restrictions. The site-specific weather forecast received from Scotia Weather Services indicates wind conditions beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday could reach 60-70 km/h with gusts to 95 km/h.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Sat Long Drop then swim 1
News Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada... Sat Nature 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec 11 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
News P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ... Nov '16 USAers hope 2 mov... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,740,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC