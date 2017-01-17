Town adds diversity to committees, ho...

Town adds diversity to committees, hopeful for future

21 min ago Read more: CBC News

Town committees in Stratford, P.E.I., now have more women, more youth, more newcomers, and the mayor expects that will lead to better decisions for the town. The town has had regular citizens on committees for years, but changed the appointment process last year.

