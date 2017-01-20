To anoint or not? Catholic priests on...

To anoint or not? Catholic priests on P.E.I. weigh issues around assisted death

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: CBC News

Bishop Richard Grecco said 'human judgment' is needed in deciding whether to offer the 'sacrament of anointing' to someone who chooses assisted dying. Catholic priests on P.E.I. are divided over whether to perform what used to be called last rites and funerals for people who choose assisted death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 3
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec 11 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
News P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ... Nov '16 USAers hope 2 mov... 1
News Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ... Oct '16 Cambridge Probian 2
News Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a... Sep '16 a USA beaver 2 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC