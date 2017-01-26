The Questionnaire: The East Pointers

Playing Taranaki's Womad Festival in March, The East Pointers are a Canadian Celtic band comprising Ontario guitarist Jake Charron and seventh-generation Prince Edward Island musicians Tim and Koady Chaisson . The trio's debut album Secret Victory - mostly written in Australia in early 2015 - features a host of original and traditional songs, feisty instrumental jigs, stomps and reels, and has seen them hailed as torchbearers for a new wave in traditional music.

