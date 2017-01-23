The East Pointers @ 58 Main
Here's a fun fact about traditional music: it's not always old even when it sounds like something lifted straight from a vintage ceilidh. For proof, witness The East Pointers - guitarist Jake Charron, fiddler Tim Chaisson and his cousin, banjoist Koady Chaisson - vocalists all and, in the case of the Chaissons, members of Prince Edward Island's reigning musical dynasty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC