Tara MacLean bringing Atlantic Blue to Charlottetown this summer

25 min ago Read more: CBC News

P.E.I.'s Tara MacLean is bringing her show Atlantic Blue, which celebrates Atlantic Canadian musicians and songwriters, to the Guild this summer. Island musician Tara MacLean knew her idea of telling the life stories of Atlantic Canadian musicians through songs and film was a success when both shows last summer at Harmony House in Hunter River, P.E.I., sold out and ended in standing ovations.

