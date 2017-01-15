Tara MacLean bringing Atlantic Blue to Charlottetown this summer
P.E.I.'s Tara MacLean is bringing her show Atlantic Blue, which celebrates Atlantic Canadian musicians and songwriters, to the Guild this summer. Island musician Tara MacLean knew her idea of telling the life stories of Atlantic Canadian musicians through songs and film was a success when both shows last summer at Harmony House in Hunter River, P.E.I., sold out and ended in standing ovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Fri
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Thu
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC