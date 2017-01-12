Summerside's first female deputy mayor finds inspiration in community

Norma McColeman has been a councillor of Summerside for four terms and became the city's first deputy mayor on Jan. 1. The new deputy mayor and long-time councillor of Summerside, P.E.I., said she grew up surrounded by people who cared about their hometown and fellow citizens. "I love my community, I love Prince Edward Island, I think we have a very unique quality here," she told Mainstreet P.E.I. on Friday.

