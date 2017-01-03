Storm warning continues Sunday on P.E.I.

More than 35 cm of snow have been reported in some parts of the province early Sunday morning, according to CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham. A few more @CoCoRaHSCanada reports for eastern NS and Cape Breton: more like 15-25cm there .

Prince Edward Island

