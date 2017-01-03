Snowboard PEI hoping to introduce sport to Island schools
This winter, with funding from the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness and Canada Snowboard, the Island club has purchased a "Riglet in Schools" kit designed to teach the sport to students. "It's aimed at children early elementary age through intermediate school," Cathy Morrison, the president of Snowboard PEI, told CBC Radio So far this year, the snowboard club has attended two sessions with the P.E.I. Phys Ed Teachers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC