Snowboard PEI hoping to introduce sport to Island schools

This winter, with funding from the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness and Canada Snowboard, the Island club has purchased a "Riglet in Schools" kit designed to teach the sport to students. "It's aimed at children early elementary age through intermediate school," Cathy Morrison, the president of Snowboard PEI, told CBC Radio So far this year, the snowboard club has attended two sessions with the P.E.I. Phys Ed Teachers Association.

