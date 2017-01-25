Slow 'little performance' of winter walkers inspires young Island artist
Bulman said her installation is a representation of her walks around town in winter, while the name refers to the way people walk. Alexis Bulman loves to watch people walk on snow-covered sidewalks in the winter - so much so that she's created an art installation about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|3 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC