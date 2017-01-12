Should you go to the ER? Signs to watch for
Not feeling well, slipped on the ice? Dr. Tom Dorran, ER physician and executive director of medical affairs for Health PEI, has some advice about when you need to go to the emergency room. Dorran told CBC News winter is a busy time in ERs with both respiratory illnesses and falls being more common.
