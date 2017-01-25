Sen. Percy Downe: "At moderate costs"
Prince Edward Islanders received welcome news at a town hall in Peterborough, Ontario on Jan. 13 when in response to a question asked by Ms. Pasha Bowser, a student from Summerside, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Confederation Bridge "was an expensive bridge to build and it's an expensive bridge to cross."
