Rustico priest had first automobile in Canada 150 years ago

Although few Prince Edward Islanders are aware of it, the wheels of Canadian automobile history first began rolling a little over 150 years ago in P.E.I. I can only imagine the discussions that would have taken place in the community 150 years ago when this peculiar vehicle arrived. It must have been quite an experience to see it The little-known piece of Canadian history was celebrated recently at the Farmers' Bank of Rustico Museum during a ceremony put on by the P.E.I. Antique Car Club and the National Association of Automobile Clubs.

