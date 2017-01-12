Rustico priest had first automobile in Canada 150 years ago
Although few Prince Edward Islanders are aware of it, the wheels of Canadian automobile history first began rolling a little over 150 years ago in P.E.I. I can only imagine the discussions that would have taken place in the community 150 years ago when this peculiar vehicle arrived. It must have been quite an experience to see it The little-known piece of Canadian history was celebrated recently at the Farmers' Bank of Rustico Museum during a ceremony put on by the P.E.I. Antique Car Club and the National Association of Automobile Clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|5 hr
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC