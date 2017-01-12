Researcher identifies overlooked P.E....

Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist in 'feminist victory'

There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from Yesterday, titled Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist in 'feminist victory'. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

For decades, her creations have been wrongly attributed to male artists - but after a two-year investigation of her work, the daughter of a former Prince Edward Island lieutenant governor is finally getting credit long overdue in what a researcher calls a "little feminist victory." The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown opened its "Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly" exhibit over the weekend, but it's hardly the first her paintings have graced its halls.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
another needs 2 be missed

Toronto, Canada

#1 Yesterday
http://www.topix.com/world/north-america/2017...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada... Jan 7 Nature 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC