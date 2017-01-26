Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tells Atlantic provinces
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from Yesterday, titled Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tells Atlantic provinces. In it, Western Star reports that:
Ottawa is asking all four Atlantic provinces to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in harmonized sales tax revenues the finance department says it overpaid to the region. The Guardian has learned Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland were notified in December that a re-calculation of HST revenues by the federal government was done and that the Atlantic provinces have been overpaid in HST revenues.
