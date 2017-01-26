Q&A: Lawrence MacAulay talks U.S. trade deals and Island economy
Lawrence MacAulay, the federal minister for agriculture and MP for Cardigan, sat down with P.E.I. Mainstreet for an interview Thursday. He shared his thoughts on everything from President Donald Trump's talk of future trade deals to Ottawa overpaying the province millions of dollars in HST payments, the toll of the Confederation Bridge, and a meeting in Nova Scotia on the Atlantic Growth Strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|2 hr
|Atlantic
|1
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|6 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|2
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|17 hr
|CRA waste of skin
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC