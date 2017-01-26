Q&A: Lawrence MacAulay talks U.S. tra...

Q&A: Lawrence MacAulay talks U.S. trade deals and Island economy

Lawrence MacAulay, the federal minister for agriculture and MP for Cardigan, sat down with P.E.I. Mainstreet for an interview Thursday. He shared his thoughts on everything from President Donald Trump's talk of future trade deals to Ottawa overpaying the province millions of dollars in HST payments, the toll of the Confederation Bridge, and a meeting in Nova Scotia on the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

Prince Edward Island

