Prince Street Elementary has one of Canada's outstanding principals
Johnston was one of 40 principals across the country - and the only Prince Edward Island educator - to be recognized Tuesday by the Learning Partnership for their exemplary leadership. Under Johnston's leadership, the school developed community partnerships with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the University of Prince Edward Island.
