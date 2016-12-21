Party lines making comeback for Island seniors through new program
Seniors on the Island will soon be able to participate, or just listen in, on party line conversations through a new program started by P.E.I.'s Seniors' Secretariat. On select Fridays, people can call a toll-free number and be connected to a 45-minute discussion led by a moderator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC