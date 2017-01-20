P.E.I. teachers' union president sadd...

P.E.I. teachers' union president saddened but hopeful about proposed changes

CBC News

P.E.I. Teachers' Federation president Bethany MacLeod said her most important task was making sure the union is there to support teachers, administrators and students during the uncertainty. The president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation says she's saddened by the proposed closure of five Island schools, but hopes any changes will improve education for students.

