P.E.I.'s Wayne Easter on Trump inauguration - and whether we should worry
The Donald Trump presidency may be a cause of concern for Canadians, says MP Wayne Easter, but he cautions against overreacting. Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. interparliamentary group, is preparing to meet with the incoming Trump administration in Washington this April.
