P.E.I. outlaw gang legislation may not hold up, says criminologist

26 min ago Read more: CBC News

The P.E.I. government's plan to try to limit outlaw motorcycle gang activity through legislation may meet with legal challenges, says Halifax criminologist Stephen Schneider. Saint Mary's University criminologist Stephen Schneider told CBC News the use of provincial legislation to control gangs has become quite common in recent years.

