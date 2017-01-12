P.E.I. needs chief education officer
As I write, I am reflecting on a presentation earlier today by Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for Prince Edward Island. While listening, my mind wandered back to my early teaching days in New Brunswick when the Department of Education had both a Deputy Minister and a Chief Superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC