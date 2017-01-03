P.E.I. National Park preparing for surge of visitors in 2017 due to free entry
Parks Canada is preparing for a surge in visits to P.E.I. National Park this year, when admission is free - and is suggesting locals do the same when planning their summer park visits. "It's difficult to estimate really what the impact will be on visitation but certainly Parks Canada has a lot of tools at its disposal that we're able to manage an increase in visitation if that happens," said Janette Gallant, promotions office for Parks Canada on P.E.I. The pass, which cost $136.40 in 2016, allows families admission to all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.
