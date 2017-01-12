P.E.I. looks to improve skills training/skills need match
"We are working closely with job seekers and businesses to match the skills and training needs of individuals with the needs of Island business," said Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Richard Brown. The province's employment assistance services are being integrated to make service more consistent, reduce duplication, and improve assessment tools and access to training.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
