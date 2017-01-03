P.E.I. house known for Christmas spirit destroyed by fire
About 40 firefighters from the Kensington and New London fire departments responded to a fire at an Indian River home Saturday at about 10:20 p.m., said Kensington Acting Fire Chief Rodney Hickey. A house in Indian River, P.E.I., known for its elaborate Christmas decorations, was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
